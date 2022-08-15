Left Menu

Farooq Abdullah hoists tricolour at his residence

National Conference president and Lok Sabha member from Srinagar Farooq Abdullah on Monday hoisted the national flag at his residence on the high security Gupkar Road here to celebrate the countrys 76th Independence Day.Abdullah, who had tested COVID positive last week, unfurled the national flag at a function that was attended by his staff and security personnel.Addressing the gathering, Abdullah said while the nation has come a long way from the time it got independence, there were challenges before it even now.We have come a long way from the time when we would import substandard food from the US.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 15-08-2022 15:11 IST | Created: 15-08-2022 15:02 IST
Farooq Abdullah hoists tricolour at his residence
National Conference president Farooq Abdullah (File photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

National Conference president and Lok Sabha member from Srinagar Farooq Abdullah on Monday hoisted the national flag at his residence on the high-security Gupkar Road here to celebrate the country's 76th Independence Day.

Abdullah, who had tested COVID positive last week, unfurled the national flag at a function that was attended by his staff and security personnel.

Addressing the gathering, Abdullah said while the nation has come a long way from the time it got independence, there were challenges before it even now.

''We have come a long way from the time when we would import substandard food from the US. Today, we are producing more food grain than we need. We have provided food assistance to Afghanistan several times,'' he said.

Abdullah said even on the political front when one of India's neighboring countries -- Maldives -- was attacked by terrorists, the Indian army went there and repulsed the attack.

''We did not occupy that country. We helped it and handed it back to its people,'' he added.

The NC president said there were challenges before the country even today as many things are still imported from other countries.

''I pray to the almighty for the day when we produce within the country everything we need,'' he said.

The leader lauded the security personnel and prodded them to stay alert against elements that want to "grab our land."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Magnitude 5.6 earthquake strikes Qinghai, China - EMSC

Magnitude 5.6 earthquake strikes Qinghai, China - EMSC

 China
2
Health News Roundup: Shanghai to reopen all schools Sept. 1 with daily COVID testing; Monkeypox spread may be slowing in Canada, health official says and more

Health News Roundup: Shanghai to reopen all schools Sept. 1 with daily COVID...

 Global
3
Study reveals new molecule that inhibits drug-resistant bacteria

Study reveals new molecule that inhibits drug-resistant bacteria

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Shanghai to reopen all schools Sept. 1 as lockdown fears persist; Monkeypox spread may be slowing in Canada, health official says and more

Health News Roundup: Shanghai to reopen all schools Sept. 1 as lockdown fear...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022