Civilian injured in a terrorist attack in Kashmir's Budgam

A civilian was injured in a terrorist attack that took place in Kashmir's Budgam district on Monday.

ANI | Updated: 15-08-2022 21:39 IST | Created: 15-08-2022 21:39 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A civilian was injured in a terrorist attack that took place in Kashmir's Budgam district on Monday. According to the Kashmir police, some terrorists hurled a grenade in Gopalpora Chadoora area of the Budgam district in Kashmir on Monday evening. In the attack, a civilian named Karan Kumar was injured.

Karan was then rushed to the Srinagar Hospital for treatment and his condition there was reportedly under control and presently stable. However, Kashmir Police has cordoned off the area. More details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

