U.S. says will provide views to EU privately on Iran nuclear deal text

The United States will provide its views on the European Union's final draft to save a 2015 nuclear deal privately and directly to the bloc's High Representative Josep Borrell, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said on Monday.

Price, speaking at a daily press briefing, said that the only way to achieve a mutual return to the Iran nuclear deal was for Tehran to abandon "extraneous demands."

