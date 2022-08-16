U.S. says will provide views to EU privately on Iran nuclear deal text
16-08-2022
The United States will provide its views on the European Union's final draft to save a 2015 nuclear deal privately and directly to the bloc's High Representative Josep Borrell, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said on Monday.
Price, speaking at a daily press briefing, said that the only way to achieve a mutual return to the Iran nuclear deal was for Tehran to abandon "extraneous demands."
