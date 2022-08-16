Left Menu

4 killed as truck carrying iron bars rams into house in UP's Mainpuri

Four people died and six others were injured after a truck carrying iron bars rammed into a house here, police said on Tuesday.The accident took place in Khiria Peepar village under the Kuraoli police station area on Monday.

PTI | Mainpuri | Updated: 16-08-2022 11:37 IST | Created: 16-08-2022 11:34 IST
4 killed as truck carrying iron bars rams into house in UP's Mainpuri
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Four people died and six others were injured after a truck carrying iron bars rammed into a house here, police said on Tuesday.

The accident took place in Khiria Peepar village under the Kuraoli police station area on Monday. The truck was on its way to Dadri from Chhibramau, they said.

The truck rammed into the house of retired sub-inspector Vishram Singh (61) around 9.30 pm on Monday when he and his family members were asleep, the police said.

''The house owners, truck driver and cleaner died on the spot. Six people travelling in the truck were seriously injured. They were rushed to the district hospital, where their condition is said to be stable,'' Superintendent of Police Kamlesh Dixit told PTI.

Besides Singh, the deceased were identified as his wife Vinod Kumari (58), truck driver Kavindra (50) and cleaner Ankit (25). The bodies have been sent for a post-mortem examination, the police said.

All the injured are residents of Kannauj district, they said.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath condoled the loss of lives in the accident, the government said.

Adityanath has directed district administration officials to ensure that the injured are provided proper treatment, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Shanghai to reopen all schools Sept. 1 as lockdown fears persist; Zimbabwe blames measles surge on sect gatherings after 80 children die and more

Health News Roundup: Shanghai to reopen all schools Sept. 1 as lockdown fear...

 Global
2
5G mobile services to start soon, says PM Modi

5G mobile services to start soon, says PM Modi

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Novartis fails again to reuse anti-inflammatory drug to treat lung cancer; Novavax seeks U.S. authorization for COVID vaccine booster and more

Health News Roundup: Novartis fails again to reuse anti-inflammatory drug to...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Equestrian-Canadian Laliberte eyes the 'perfect' route to Paris 2024; Thousands revive Sydney's famous road race after COVID hiatus and more

Sports News Roundup: Equestrian-Canadian Laliberte eyes the 'perfect' route ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022