Defence minister Shoigu says Russia has no need to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 16-08-2022 12:59 IST | Created: 16-08-2022 12:57 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Tuesday during a speech at the Moscow international security conference that Russia had no need to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine.
Shoigu also alleged that Ukrainian military operations are being planned by the United States and Britain and that NATO had increased its troop deployment in Eastern and Central Europe "several times over".
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Sergei Shoigu
- Shoigu
- United States
- Britain
- Ukraine
- Russia
- NATO
- Russian
- Eastern
- Moscow
- Central Europe
- Ukrainian
Advertisement
ALSO READ
WRAPUP 8-Russian strikes kill Ukrainian grain tycoon; drone hits Russian naval base
Russian company transfers money to complete Akkuyu nuclear power plant in Turkey
Russia's Chubais hospitalised in Europe - Russian journalist
Russian Universities offer good opportunities for Indian students pursuing MBBS
NZ announces sanctions on Russian armed forces and weapons