Left Menu

Turkish scorpion farmer milks arachnids for their expensive venom

"We freeze the venom that we obtain as a result of the milking we do, then we turn it into powder and sell them to Europe." The venom, which is exported to France, the United Kingdom, Germany and Switzerland, is used to produce cosmetics, painkillers and antibiotics, Orenler said, adding that one litre of the venom is worth $10 million.

Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 16-08-2022 18:22 IST | Created: 16-08-2022 18:07 IST
Turkish scorpion farmer milks arachnids for their expensive venom
  • Country:
  • Turkey

Thousands of scorpions, housed in transparent plastic boxes, line the walls of a breeding laboratory in Turkey's southeastern Sanliurfa province, waiting for personnel to milk their expensive venom used to produce medicine.

Using a pair of tweezers and tongs, lab employees remove the scorpions from the boxes and wait as they squeeze a tiny drop of venom from their needles into a receptacle. The venom is then frozen and turned into powder before it is sold. A single scorpion produces about two milligrams of venom, and the lab is able to obtain about two grams of venom daily, said Metin Orenler, the owner of the scorpion farm.

Orenler's farm, which opened in 2020, now has around 20,000 scorpions of the Androctonus Turkiyensis species, which was identified as a distinct type in an article published in a scorpiology journal in 2021. "We both breed the scorpions themselves and also milk them," Orenler said. "We freeze the venom that we obtain as a result of the milking we do, then we turn it into powder and sell them to Europe."

The venom, which is exported to France, the United Kingdom, Germany and Switzerland, is used to produce cosmetics, painkillers, and antibiotics, Orenler said, adding that one litre of the venom is worth $10 million.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Shanghai to reopen all schools Sept. 1 as lockdown fears persist; Zimbabwe blames measles surge on sect gatherings after 80 children die and more

Health News Roundup: Shanghai to reopen all schools Sept. 1 as lockdown fear...

 Global
2
Suzlon feels financial woes over with REC-led refinance; looks to raise Rs 1,200 cr in FY23 from rights issue

Suzlon feels financial woes over with REC-led refinance; looks to raise Rs 1...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Novartis fails again to reuse anti-inflammatory drug to treat lung cancer; Novavax seeks U.S. authorization for COVID vaccine booster and more

Health News Roundup: Novartis fails again to reuse anti-inflammatory drug to...

 Global
4
5G mobile services to start soon, says PM Modi

5G mobile services to start soon, says PM Modi

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022