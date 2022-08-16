Left Menu

Maha: Latur authorities to celebrate 75 years of Marthwada liberation from Sept 17

The collector made the announcement while speaking at an Independence Day programme on Monday.

PTI | Latur | Updated: 16-08-2022 18:43 IST | Created: 16-08-2022 18:43 IST
Maha: Latur authorities to celebrate 75 years of Marthwada liberation from Sept 17
  • Country:
  • India

The authorities in Latur district will celebrate 75 years of Marathwada liberation from September 17, collector Prithviraj BP has said. The collector made the announcement while speaking at an Independence Day programme on Monday. Speaking on the occasion, the collector said, “At least 8,28401 farmers have submitted crop insurance applications for the notified crop in the 2022-23 season and a premium of Rs 58.65 crore has been collected.

A panchnama of crop damages due to heavy rainfall is underway, he said.

Apart from this, a total of Rs 19.57 lakh was distributed to 359 orphans who lost a parent to the COVID-19 pandemic, he said, adding that school fees of 10 children have been waived.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Shanghai to reopen all schools Sept. 1 as lockdown fears persist; Zimbabwe blames measles surge on sect gatherings after 80 children die and more

Health News Roundup: Shanghai to reopen all schools Sept. 1 as lockdown fear...

 Global
2
Suzlon feels financial woes over with REC-led refinance; looks to raise Rs 1,200 cr in FY23 from rights issue

Suzlon feels financial woes over with REC-led refinance; looks to raise Rs 1...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Novartis fails again to reuse anti-inflammatory drug to treat lung cancer; Novavax seeks U.S. authorization for COVID vaccine booster and more

Health News Roundup: Novartis fails again to reuse anti-inflammatory drug to...

 Global
4
5G mobile services to start soon, says PM Modi

5G mobile services to start soon, says PM Modi

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022