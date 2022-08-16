Dharmendra Pradhan urges citizens to participate in National Curriculum Framework survey

Left Menu

Union Education and Skill Development Minister Dharmendra Pradhan today urged citizens to participate in the 'Citizen Survey for National Curriculum Framework' for developing a new curriculum for the country.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Union Education and Skill Development Minister Dharmendra Pradhan today urged citizens to participate in the 'Citizen Survey for National Curriculum Framework' for developing a new curriculum for the country. Minister took to Twitter and said, "A dynamic National Curriculum Framework in line with the National Education Policy, 2020 will play a major role in achieving the goal of 'Viksit Bharat'.

"The development of a vibrant, dynamic, inclusive and futuristic National Curriculum Framework is essential for integrating cultural-rootedness along with global outlook, freeing education from colonial hangover and instilling a deeper sense of pride in our next generations," the minister said in another tweet. In July 2022, the Ministry of Education launched this online public survey which involves a participant to answer ten MCQs on issues such as 'best ways to ensure that learning in classrooms is made more enjoyable' to 'primary issues regarding curriculum content in textbooks that a new curriculum framework must address'.

This online survey is being conducted in 23 languages, including the languages in the VIII Schedule of our Constitution. On July 29, 2020, the Government of India announced the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which recommends quality improvement of the system of education through the development of a National Curriculum Framework (NCF).

The process of the National Curriculum Framework has been started through the constitution of the District Consultation Committees, State Focus Groups, State Steering Committee, National Focus Groups and National Steering Committee, etc. Ministry of Education has invited suggestions of the public through an online public consultation survey for the formulation of the National Curriculum Framework and subsequently design of syllabus, textbooks and other instructional materials.

A tech platform - website and mobile app has been developed for the execution of the work at scale and in a paperless manner. According to the official, District level consultations, mobile app-based surveys, state-level consultations through State Focus Groups and State Steering Committee have been conducted by the States and Union Territories to reach out to the stakeholders at the grassroots level and collect their views and opinion about the future education.

At the national level, the National Focus Groups and National Steering Committee have been engaged to deliberate on various issues and concerns, including the interaction with various ministries, autonomous bodies, NGOs, Corporates, Philanthropic agencies, etc. for collecting and collating valuable inputs for formulation of NCF. "Such multiple and diverse views are likely to provide a practical road map for the smooth implementation of the vision of NEP 2020. Join us and take the online survey and contribute to the creation of a robust, resilient and coherent ecosystem of education in India" the Ministry said in a statement. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

