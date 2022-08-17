Rajasthan Congress chief meets family of deceased Dalit boy in Jalore

Rajasthan Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra on Tuesday visited the residence of a Dalit student who was allegedly killed over touching a water pot in Jalore district. After meeting the family, the Congress leader told ANI, "It is a matter of concern that such an incident happened. Police are investigating the incident. The state government will ensure that perpetrator is given stringent punishment. State government and party have ensured all the help to student's family."

A minor boy who was a Dalit was allegedly beaten to death by a teacher in Surana village of Rajasthan. Family members of the nine-year-old boy who died on Saturday in Ahmedabad hospital alleged that the child was assaulted by a teacher on July 20 for touching a drinking pot that was meant for upper caste people.

As per the police report, the incident took place on July 20 at a private school in Surana village of Rajasthan's Jalore district, where the teacher allegedly beat up the minor for touching the pot of water in the school. "A case of death of a student after being hit by a teacher in a private school in Surana, Jalore has been registered. The incident took place around 20 days back. The accused has been called for questioning, investigation is underway," said Himmat Charan, Circle Officer, Jalore.

After the incident, the child was taken to the district hospital but was referred to Ahmedabad where he died on Saturday due to worsening condition. The family members alleged that he was beaten to death just for touching a drinking pot of the upper-caste and sustained serious injuries on the face and ears.

Meanwhile, the State government announced Rs 5 lakh ex-gratia for kin of the deceased. Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot condemned the incident and said in a tweet, " The accused teacher has been arrested and a case has been registered against him for murder and under sections of the SC/ST Act."

"The matter has been taken under the case officer scheme for speedy investigation and punishment for the accused. It will be ensured that the victim's family gets justice at the earliest. The family members of the deceased will be given a relief amount of Rs 5 lakh from the Chief Minister's relief fund," he added. (ANI)

