BRIEF-U.S. Coast Guard Says Responding to Crude Oil Leak into Tabbs Bay Near Houston, Texas

U.S. COAST GUARD: * SAYS RESPONDING TO A POLLUTION INCIDENT TUESDAY IN TABBS BAY NEAR HOUSTON, TEXAS

* SAYS RECEIVED A REPORT AT 10:30 A.M. MONDAY OF OIL SPILLING FROM FLOW LINE IN TABBS BAY, ESTIMATES UP TO 420 GALLONS OF CRUDE OIL ENTERED WATER * SAYS CAUSE OF POLLUTION IN TABBS BAY HAS BEEN IDENTIFIED AND SOURCE IS SECURE

