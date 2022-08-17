Women in Kerala village get lessons in tractor driving

Driving tractors and performing tough mechanised farming tasks will no longer be a male bastion, as a group of women in a village near here are getting ready to shatter the glass ceiling and prove that they are as good in doing these chores as men.

Mulanthuruthy village panchayat in this district launched an eight-day-long training session for women interested in operating tractors and using it in the field as well as on the road.

The nuances of driving tractors was being imparted under the Centre's 'Mahila Kisan Sashaktikaran Pariyojana' programme, which envisages to ensure the participation of women in the agriculture sector.

The panchayat authorities here said several women have evinced interest in learning how to drive a tractor.

The objective is to create more employment opportunities by giving training to women in mechanised farming techniques, they said.

The training period is eight days under two experts in the area, they added.

Block panchayat president Raju P Nair inaugurated the training programme in a function on Tuesday.

