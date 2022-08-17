Left Menu

Chingam first celebration an opportunity to share ideas for development of agri sector: Kerala CM

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 17-08-2022 11:05 IST | Created: 17-08-2022 11:03 IST
Chingam first celebration an opportunity to share ideas for development of agri sector: Kerala CM
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday wished everyone on the occasion of 'Chingam first', considered as the Malayalam New Year, and said it is an opportunity to celebrate the agricultural tradition of the state and share new ideas for development of the sector.

Vijayan, in a Facebook post, said that 'Chingam first', also considered as farmers day, assumes further relevance in view of the severe difficulties being faced by farmers in our country.

This he said was evident from the massive agitations going on across the country against certain neo-liberal policies that are adversely affecting the farmers. Therefore, this was the time for everyone to come forward and support the farmers, he said.

He also requested everyone to provide the necessary support to the state government plans to popularise alternative agricultural policies in order to preserve our agricultural heritage and ensure welfare of farmers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NVIDIA GTC to Feature CEO Jensen Huang Keynote Announcing New AI and Metaverse Technologies, Over 200 Sessions with Top Tech, Business Execs

NVIDIA GTC to Feature CEO Jensen Huang Keynote Announcing New AI and Metaver...

 India
2
This intriguing spiral galaxy has numerous sets of double features: Check out this pic by ESO's VLT

This intriguing spiral galaxy has numerous sets of double features: Check ou...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Russia, planning to go it alone, unveils model of new space station

Science News Roundup: Russia, planning to go it alone, unveils model of new ...

 Global
4
NASA targeting Tuesday for rollout of Artemis I Moon rocket to launch pad ahead of Aug 29 launch

NASA targeting Tuesday for rollout of Artemis I Moon rocket to launch pad ah...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022