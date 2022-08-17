Landslide damages shepherd's mud house in J&K's Ramban, 80 animals killed

Around 80 sheep and goats were killed and 15 injured when a landslide triggered by a cloudburst damaged the house of a shepherd in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district on Wednesday, officials said.

The family members of the shepherd, Manzoor Ahmed, had a narrow escape when the landslide damaged his mud house in the Banihal area below the Jawahir tunnel in the early hours of Wednesday.

Nearly 80 sheep and goats, owned by Ahmed, died while 15 others were injured, they said.

Station House Officer Munir Khan said he, along with Sub Divisional Police Officer of Banihal Nisar Khawaja, visited the spot. A police team and volunteers were assessing the situation, he added.

