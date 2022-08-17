Deputy Minister hands over cheque to Azowel Farming projects

Social Development Deputy Minister, Hendrietta Bogopane-Zulu, in partnership with the MTN SA Foundation will today hand over a cheque to the value of R500 000 to Azowel Farming projects in KwaDukuza, KwaZulu-Natal.

Welile Gumede, who was an unemployed single mother, used her daughter's child support grant to establish the business Azowel Farming Projects.

Gumede was one of the families and businesses who helplessly watched their properties being washed away by the disastrous floods earlier this year, which led to government declaring a state of national disaster on 18 April 2022.

Before the floods struck Azowel Projects, it had 40 tunnels producing tomatoes and green peppers with an annual turnover of R1.6 million. It employed 32 people.

"During her visits and while providing some relief to families affected by the floods, Deputy Minister Bogopane-Zulu was told of the challenges that were a result of the crisis. In response to these, Deputy Minister in partnership with MTN SA Foundation will be handing over a cheque to Azowel Project," the Department of Social Development said in a statement.

Annually in August, the country commemorates Women's Month paying tribute to the more than 20 000 women who marched to the Union Buildings on 9 August 1956 to protest against the pass laws.

This year Women's Month is commemorated under the theme: "Women's Socio-Economic Rights and Empowerment, building back better for women's resilience".

"True to MTN Foundation's purpose is bringing about meaningful, measurable and sustainable change that helps disadvantaged and rural communities to become self-sufficient. The funds will bring much needed relief to Gumede's business bringing back the resilience she showcased when she initially started her business," the department said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)