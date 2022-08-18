Tesla shortens delivery waiting time for Model Y in China to 4-8 weeks -website
Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 18-08-2022 07:53 IST | Created: 18-08-2022 07:53 IST
- Country:
- China
Tesla has shortened the delivery waiting time for the Model Y in China to four to eight weeks, it said on its Chinese website.
The U.S. automaker previously said a buyer in China needs to wait for eight to 12 weeks after placing an order for the best-selling model.
Tesla has completed a major upgrade of the production lines at its Shanghai plant and is ramping up weekly output to achieve 22,000 units of Model 3 and Model Y, Reuters reported earlier.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Voters in key U.S. states decide whether to pick Trump-backed candidates
After unexpected hurdles, military toxic burn pits bill passes U.S. Senate
Pelosi says U.S. chip bill offers opportunity for U.S.-Taiwan cooperation
Trump-backed candidates on ballot in key U.S. states
FOREX-Dollar climbs with U.S. yields after Fed doves say expect more rate hikes