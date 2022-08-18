Left Menu

Kerala to form farming group clusters on model of neighbourhood networks

Called krishikkoottam, the objective of such groups is to promote agriculture and to help farmers planning their cultivation. The plan is to form at least 10,000 such krishikkoottams under the aegis of local self-government institutions across the state, Rajan added.

PTI | Thrissur | Updated: 18-08-2022 09:13 IST | Created: 18-08-2022 09:13 IST
Kerala, known for its wide network of neighbourhood and self-help groups at the grassroot level, will soon have 10,000 farming groups in all districts in the same way.

Called ''krishikkoottam'', the objective of such groups is to promote agriculture and to help farmers planning their cultivation. State Revenue Minister K Rajan said masterplans would be prepared on the basis of crops and areas of cultivation by forming local farming groups at the grassroot level on the model of neighbourhood networks, popularly known as ''ayalkkoottam'' in Kerala.

Masterplans would also be prepared and given to farmers based on the types of farming and irrigation, he said after inaugurating the farmers' day celebrations in a function here on Wednesday.

The farmers can plan their farming on the basis of such masterplans, he added. The plan is to form at least 10,000 such ''krishikkoottams'' under the aegis of local self-government institutions across the state, Rajan added. He also distributed awards to the best farmers in the district during the function, organised by the Corporation and the Department of Agriculture Development and Farmers' Welfare here.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

