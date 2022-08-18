U.N. chief says 'spirit of compromise' needed over Ukraine grain initiative

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged Russia and Ukraine on Thursday to show a "spirit of compromise" and ensure the continued success of a U.N. brokered deal that enabled Ukraine to resume grain exports from its Black Sea ports. Guterres said after talks in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv that 21 ships had departed from Ukrainian ports under the deal in less than a month, and 15 vessels had left Istanbul for Ukraine to load up with grain and other food supplies.

"But it is only the beginning. I urge all parties to ensure continued success," he told reporters in Lviv. "From day one, the parties have worked professionally and in good faith to keep the food flowing. I appeal for this to continue and for them to overcome all obstacles in a spirit of compromise and permanently settle all difficulties."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)