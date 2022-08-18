Maha ATS retrieves papers from boat recovered at Raigad coast, probe underway

Maharashtra Anti-terrorism Squad chief Vineet Agrawal on Thursday said that it has retrieved some papers from the mysterious boat which was recovered along with weapons near the Harihareshwar beach. Earlier today, the boat was recovered following which the ATS was put on the job.

Speaking to ANI, the ATS chief said, "We will investigate how did the boat come here, and why were the weapons were there in it. We have taken some things recovered into our possession. We've retrieved some papers from the boat, more things lying inside the boat. We are trying to pull the boat away from the sea. There are some old papers in the boat. It seems that the boat came from Australia." Inspector General of Police, Konkan Range, Sanjay Mohite said that the decision on the terror angle into the incident will be decided post the probe.

"A boat with a few weapons was seized off Raigad coast today, near the Harihareshwar area. Maharashtra ATS will be on it; the boat is secured as of now. To rule out the terror angle or not will be decided later," he said. Earlier today, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that there is "no confirmation of any terror angle" into the incident, while also stating that the government is not ruling out anything and investigation is underway to probe all aspects.

Security was tightened in the Raigad region of Maharashtra after the recovery of a mysterious boat loaded with weapons near the Harihareshwar beach on Thursday. This comes a day ahead of the celebration of the Dahi Handi festival in the state. "There is no confirmation of any terror angle. The boat has just drifted here. We are not ruling out anything, investigating all aspects. Police have been asked to be on high alert," said Fadnavis.

"Some details cannot be revealed as it may spread an atmosphere of fear," he added. Maharashtra Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) has been put on the job and additional force will be deployed "if necessary".

"ATS is also working on it. The additional force will also be deployed if necessary. All the precautions needed to be taken as per the norms of abundant caution," he said. Detailing about the boat, Fadnavis said that 'Ladyhan' named boat is owned by Australian women, her husband James Herbert is the captain of the boat. (ANI)

