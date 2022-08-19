Left Menu

Czech finance minister: debate on windfall tax ongoing for banking, energy, and one more sector

The Czech government is continuing to debate imposing a windfall tax on large firms in energy and banking, with one more sector possibly to be added, Finance Minister Zbynek Stanjura said on Friday. Stanjura declined to give any details on the third option at a meeting with reporters.

Reuters | Prague | Updated: 19-08-2022 16:05 IST | Created: 19-08-2022 16:01 IST
Czech finance minister: debate on windfall tax ongoing for banking, energy, and one more sector
Zbynek Stanjura Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • Czech Republic

The Czech government is continuing to debate imposing a windfall tax on large firms in energy and banking, with one more sector possibly to be added, Finance Minister Zbynek Stanjura said on Friday.

Stanjura declined to give any details on the third option at a meeting with reporters. The government is looking into ways to get extra revenue which it could use to cover planned help for people hit by soaring energy prices.

The decision is expected by Sept. 10, Stanjura said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Illegal bar row: Goa MLA writes to PM Modi, demands dismissal of Union Minister Smriti Irani

Illegal bar row: Goa MLA writes to PM Modi, demands dismissal of Union Minis...

 India
2
Shell cuts capacity at German Rhineland refinery

Shell cuts capacity at German Rhineland refinery

 Germany
3
WHO releases new guidance on national strategic planning for tuberculosis

WHO releases new guidance on national strategic planning for tuberculosis

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. judge reinstates North Carolina ban on late-term abortions; South Carolina top court puts abortion ban on hold as it hears challenge and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. judge reinstates North Carolina ban on late-term a...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022