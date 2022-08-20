Left Menu

Pahalgam bus accident: Amit Shah meets injured ITBP personnel in AIIMS Trauma Centre

Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited AIIMS Trauma Center here on Saturday and enquired about the health condition of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel injured in the tragic road accident that occurred in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on August 16.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-08-2022 13:58 IST | Created: 20-08-2022 13:58 IST
Pahalgam bus accident: Amit Shah meets injured ITBP personnel in AIIMS Trauma Centre
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited AIIMS Trauma Center here on Saturday and enquired about the health condition of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel injured in the tragic road accident that occurred in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on August 16. Shah reached the hospital around 1 pm and personally checked about health conditions of three critically injured ITBP personnel who were on Friday admitted to the Jai Prakash Narayan Apex Trauma Centre, AIIMS, New Delhi after being shifted from Srinagar through special Air Ambulances.

The three ITBP personnel, being treated at AIIMS Trauma Centre, are identified as Constables Balwant Singh, Tsewang Dorje, and Bablu Kumar. The health condition of Balwant is reportedly critical and he is still under observation in the ICU, while the other two personnel are being recovered.

The Home Minister was briefed by the doctors about the health condition of the jawans and medical procedures to be followed. The senior officials of the ITBP also briefed the Home Minister about the health condition of the injured and he wished a speedy recovery of the injured personnel.

The tragic bus accident happened near Pahalgam on August 16 when the ITBP personnel were returning from Chandanwari after successfully performing the security duties in Amarnath Yatra- 2022. The ITBP personnel were travelling in a police bus which met with the accident near Chandanwari in Pahalgam area of south Kashmir's Anantnag district. Seven ITBP personnel were killed and 32 others injured after the incident. The injured personnel were evacuated to Srinagar on the same day for treatment.

Remaining 29 injured are still being treated at 92 Base Hospital in Srinagar. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA telescopes see a smaller galaxy potentially delivering large black hole to another galaxy

NASA telescopes see a smaller galaxy potentially delivering large black hole...

 United States
2
IAF sends four Sukhois, two C-17 aircraft for 'Pitch Black' exercise in Australia

IAF sends four Sukhois, two C-17 aircraft for 'Pitch Black' exercise in Aust...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Spacesuit battery glitch forces early end to Russian spacewalk

Science News Roundup: Spacesuit battery glitch forces early end to Russian s...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. to boost monkeypox vaccine supply with 1.8 million extra doses; Germany's constitutional court upholds measles vaccine mandate for children and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. to boost monkeypox vaccine supply with 1.8 million...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022