Himachal Pradesh: CM Thakur expresses concern over heavy loss due to torrential rains

As torrential rains battered the northern state of Himachal Pradesh, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Saturday expressed concern over colossal losses to the lives and properties in the region and directed officials to immediately ensure relief works. "The incidents of untimely death of some people due to heavy rains across the state are extremely painful. I pray to God to give peace to the departed souls and strength to the bereaved families. I wish a speedy recovery to the injured victims of this natural calamity," tweeted Union Minister Jairam Thakur.

Chief Minister has directed the district administrations of the State to immediately ensure relief, rescue and rehabilitation works in the affected areas. "As many as 5 deaths have been reported in the State during the last 24 hours and about 15 people reported to have been missing. He said that teams of NDRF and State forces have been rushed to the spots to undertake relief and rescue operations where people have reportedly been trapped/ stuck under the debris," said CM Thakur.

While expressing his grief over the deaths reported due to landslides and flash floods, the Chief Minister also prayed to grant peace to the departed souls and strength to the bereaved families to bear the irreparable loss. Earlier, the Chakki bridge in Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh collapsed on Saturday, Additional District Magistrate informed.

"The Chakki bridge in Kangra district collapsed today," said ADM Rohit Rathore, Kangra.Also, this morning a flash flood occurred in the Mandi district of the state in the early hours, causing water to enter houses and shops, trapping residents and damaging vehicles parked on the road, officials said today. The incident affected places at Balh, Sadar, Thunag, Mandi and Lamathach in the district, a bulletin by the Himachal Pradesh-State Emergency Response Support System stated.

In view of incessant rains in Mandi for the past two days and the weather forecast of heavy rainfall in the next 24 hours, it has been decided that all the government and private educational institutions except colleges and ITI in Mandi district shall remain closed on August 20, district deputy commissioner Arindam Chaudhary said in an order issued on Friday evening. Meanwhile, on Friday a cloudburst and a landslide were reported in the Mandi area of the state.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall in isolated places today in Himachal Pradesh in the districts of Kangra, Chamba, Bilaspur, Sirmaur, and Mandi districts. Locals and tourists have been advised to avoid going near the rivers and streams in bad weather.

The Himachal Pradesh's disaster management department has issued a warning for landslide due to heavy rains predicted in the state till August 25. (ANI)

