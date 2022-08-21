Khattar lays foundation stones of Regional Research Centre, Animal Science Centre

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday laid the foundation stone of the Regional Research Centre in Kharkhari, and the Animal Science Centre in Bahal.

He said it was a special day for the agriculture sector of the state.

''Today we have set two milestones by replacing the traditional food grains cultivation with new technology as per the needs of the new era. I am sure that these two regional centres will make their mark on the strength of research in our agriculture and allied sectors,'' the chief minister said.

Speaking on the occasion, Khattar said like COVID-19, the lumpy skin disease is now quickly spreading in animals.

The state government is ensuring vaccination of 20 lakh animals against the disease, Khattar said. At present, three lakh doses of the vaccine are available in the state, and an order for more than 17 lakh doses has been placed, he said.

The chief minister thanked the Kharkhari gram panchayat for providing 120 acres of land for the Regional Research Centre to be built at a cost of around Rs 39 crore.

He said the centre will be ready in two years and it will conduct research work on all subjects related to horticulture production.

Khattar informed that high-quality plants and seeds will be made available to farmers at this centre.

He said the Haryana Animal Science Centre, Bahal, of the Lala Lajpat Rai Veterinary and Animal Sciences University will be built on nine acres of land at a cost of around Rs nine crore. It will be ready in two years.

The main objective behind setting up this centre is to provide timely diagnosis and treatment to animals suffering from various ailments, Khattar said.

Khattar said the BJP-led government was working continuously to take the agriculture sector to new heights in the state.

At present, about seven per cent of the total cropped area in Haryana is under horticulture crops, he said. ''Our target is to increase this to 15 per cent by 2030. To promote horticulture, we have established 14 centres of excellence showcasing the latest technologies in this field. More than Rs 100 crore has been invested in these centres,'' Khattar added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)