Maha Assembly: Opposition stages walkout over inadequate relief for rain-affected farmers

The Opposition members on Tuesday staged a walk out in the Maharashtra legislative Assembly to express their dissatisfaction with the financial assistance announced by the state government to rain-affected farmers.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde had earlier announced that the state government has doubled the sum of compensation mentioned in the National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) norms.

The state government will also offer assistance to farmers in places that recorded less than 65 mm rains in 24 hours, but witnessed 33 per cent loss of actual sown soil, he said.

People who lost their houses and other similar projects will also get Rs 15,000 as one-time assistance, Shinde said.

Expressing his dissatisfaction, Leader of Opposition Ajit Pawar said, ''The government has not announced a wet drought in the state despite witnessing excess rainfall. This is highly unfair.'' ''The financial assistance announced by the Shinde government is inadequate and will be of no help to farmers. Hence, we are walking out of the House to mark our protest,'' he said.

