Pushkar Singh Dhami asks for airport in Chaukhatia in Central Zonal Council meeting with Amit Shah

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that in the Central Zonal Council meeting chaired by Home Minister Amit Shah in Bhopal, he requested that an airport be built at Chaukhatia near Bhararisain, the summer capital of Uttarakhand. "In the meeting of the Central Zonal Council held yesterday under the chairmanship of Home Minister Amit Shah, I requested that an airport be built at Chaukhutia. Also, we are planning to expand the flight service further," said Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami.

He added that Uttarakhand has done a great job in aviation and the capacity of Dehradun airport has increased. "Earlier the airport used to be only of 200 km capacity, now it is up to the capacity of 1600 km, all because of our Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It is not just for the benefit of the local people but for everyone. I have also raised the matter during the meeting with the Home Minister Amit Shah, for building an airport at Chaukhatia near Bhararisain, the summer capital of Uttarakhand," said Dhami while speaking to ANI.

While speaking about the flood and landslide situation, CM Dhami said that the relief work is going on and he himself is monitoring it. "So far we have got the confirmation of four deaths, 13 people are still missing. Besides that, there have been losses of crops, animals as well. We are trying to provide the affected people with food and medicine at utmost priority. Also, we have instructed them to create alternate paths wherever the roads and bridges have got damaged. I am personally monitoring the situation," Dhami said.

The Uttarakhand CM said, "There are some places that regularly witness landslides and floods. So, the teams from Wadia Institute and HESCO (NGO) are also assessing the disaster." He said that apart from the expansion of Pantnagar and Pithoragarh airports in the state, the airport is to be expanded at Gauchar and Chinyalisaud so that Chardham Yatra can be facilitated.

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand has been witnessing flood and landslide situations because of incessant rains and regular cloudbursts. Landslides have been affecting other states like Himachal Pradesh as well. Due to unforeseen weather, the upward movement of devotees in Mata Vaishno Devi temple was also stopped for some time. (ANI)

