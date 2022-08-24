No further funds planned for Uniper - German EconMin spokesperson

The 15 billion euro ($14.89 billion) bailout for Uniper should suffice even with over a month to go until a gas levy allows the troubled utility to pass on soaring costs to consumers, a German Economy Ministry spokesperson said.

"According to what we currently know, this package stands as agreed," the spokesperson said of the bailout at a regular news conference in Berlin. ($1 = 1.0072 euros)

