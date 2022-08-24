Kochi Police arrests Nigerian national for drug trafficking

Kerala Police on Wednesday arrested a Nigerian national who was staying in Bangalore and selling MDMA in large quantities from Delhi and Bangalore to Kerala. Okafor Eze Emmanuel (36) was arrested by Palarivattam Police from KR Puram, Bangalore.

"He was hiding in Bangalore with a German lady. The arrest was made as part of a one-and-a-half-month operation, IPS Sasidharan, DCP of Kochi Police, said. The gang has been found to have smuggled 4.5 kg of MDMA into Kerala in the last six months.

"We have arrested six people including him as part of this case. They used to deliver drugs to different places in Kerala. There will be more accused in the case, he further added". "This is part of an investigation with the intention of nabbing drug dealers. This is also part of a special drive against drug trafficking and usage of drugs", said IPS Sasidharan.

This is in connection with a case registered by Palarivattom police on July 20 for a drug trafficking of 102.04 grams of MDMA. (ANI)

