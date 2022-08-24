Left Menu

Kochi Police arrests Nigerian national for drug trafficking

Kerala Police on Wednesday arrested a Nigerian national who was staying in Bangalore and selling MDMA in large quantities from Delhi and Bangalore to Kerala.

ANI | Kochi (Kerala) | Updated: 24-08-2022 23:03 IST | Created: 24-08-2022 23:03 IST
Kochi Police arrests Nigerian national for drug trafficking
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala Police on Wednesday arrested a Nigerian national who was staying in Bangalore and selling MDMA in large quantities from Delhi and Bangalore to Kerala. Okafor Eze Emmanuel (36) was arrested by Palarivattam Police from KR Puram, Bangalore.

"He was hiding in Bangalore with a German lady. The arrest was made as part of a one-and-a-half-month operation, IPS Sasidharan, DCP of Kochi Police, said. The gang has been found to have smuggled 4.5 kg of MDMA into Kerala in the last six months.

"We have arrested six people including him as part of this case. They used to deliver drugs to different places in Kerala. There will be more accused in the case, he further added". "This is part of an investigation with the intention of nabbing drug dealers. This is also part of a special drive against drug trafficking and usage of drugs", said IPS Sasidharan.

This is in connection with a case registered by Palarivattom police on July 20 for a drug trafficking of 102.04 grams of MDMA. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's tiny Mars Helicopter makes short hop after two-month hiatus

NASA's tiny Mars Helicopter makes short hop after two-month hiatus

 Global
2
Boeing 787 aircraft exempted from GAGAN compliance till 2025

Boeing 787 aircraft exempted from GAGAN compliance till 2025

 India
3
NASA's Artemis I is 'go' for Aug 29 launch as Flight Readiness Review concludes

NASA's Artemis I is 'go' for Aug 29 launch as Flight Readiness Review conclu...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. clinics scramble as courts, politicians battle over abortion restrictions; New Ebola case confirmed in eastern Congo, linked to previous outbreak and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. clinics scramble as courts, politicians battle ove...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022