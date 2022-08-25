Left Menu

Sugar export may decline 28.57 pc to 8 mn tonnes in next season: Official

The country's sugar exports are likely to decline by 28.57 at around 8 million tonnes in the 2022-23 season on expected lower opening balance stock and higher diversion for ethanol, according to a senior food ministry official.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-08-2022 14:51 IST | Created: 25-08-2022 14:48 IST
The country's sugar exports are likely to decline by 28.57 at around 8 million tonnes in the 2022-23 season on expected lower opening balance stock and higher diversion for ethanol, according to a senior food ministry official. However, whether to permit export under an open general license or the prevailing quota system will be decided after assessing the price situation once the sugarcane crushing operation begins, the official said.

Sugar season starts from October to September. The cane crushing season generally starts in October-November and continues till mid-April. Sugar exports are estimated to be at 11.2 million tonnes in the current season.

''Overall sugar output is expected to be good, but exports will be lower next season,'' the official told PTI.

The sugar supply is seen to be lower with an opening balance of 6 million tonnes in the next season. There is also a possibility of higher diversion of cane for ethanol, he said. In the past few years, the country had an opening balance of sugar between 8-10 million tonnes, but it is expected to be 6 million tonnes in the 2022-23 season. Even the diversion of cane for ethanol making is likely to be higher in 2022-23 than the current season. About 4.5-5 million tonne of sugar is expected to be diverted for ethanol next season against 3.5 million tonnes this season, he added. According to the inputs from key growing states, the official said the country's total sugar production is estimated to be higher at 40 million tonnes in the 2022-23 season when compared to 39.5 million tonnes in the current season.

The prospect of sugarcane crop has brightened owing to better rains in major growing states of Maharashtra and Karnataka, and irrigation in Uttar Pradesh, he added.

