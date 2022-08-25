NESTS conducts workshop on social media to orient EMRS teachers and faculty

National Education Society for Tribal Students (NESTS), under the aegis of the Ministry of Tribal Affairs conducted a virtual workshop on social media to orient EMRS teachers and faculty on social media attributes and tools.

The online event was held from NESTS Headquarters, New Delhi yesterday.

Shri Asit Gopal, Commissioner, NESTS; Shri. Asheesh Pandey, Head of Government, Politics and Advocacy (GPA) Partnerships, Facebook India; Sh. Samiran Gupta, Sr. Director, Public Policy & Philanthropy, Twitter India; Shri Sushil Kumar, Assistant Director , PIB and other Officials of the Ministry and NESTS guided the event while Principals and faculty of 378 Eklavya Model Residential schools across India joined the session online.

Shri Sushil Kumar spoke about Importance of social media in Formal systems and precautions to be observed while using Social Media platforms. Shri. Asheesh Pandey informed about Organic and content best practices, Basics of boosting and advertising and

Sh. Samiran Gupta focused on Introducing Twitter and how principals and teachers can use Twitter to connect with the world on issues and topics that are important to them.

The event was chaired by Commissioner, NESTS. Sh. Asit Gopal. In his address he stated about how media has emerged as 4th most vital estate which needs to be used with great responsibility as with power comes answerability. All the EMRSs were encouraged to use different social media platforms to have better social outreach and global connect, he said.

The participating representatives of Eklavya Model schools were briefed by the eminent speakers about the versatile and safe use of social media handles, as Facebook and twitter while capacitating them to connect with others and share content on diverse platforms using different tools.

(With Inputs from PIB)