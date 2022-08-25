Chhattisgarh govt to set up 1,320 MW thermal power plant in Korba district

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Thursday said a mega thermal power plant with 1,320 MW capacity will be set up in the state.

He made the announcement during a review meeting, according to officials.

The coal-fired plant, which will come up in Korba district, will be the largest such facility of the state-run power generation company in Chhattisgarh and will be built using ultramodern technique, they said.

To meet the future demand of power, the chief minister gave instructions to establish the unit during the review meeting with officials of state power companies at his official residence here, a government public relations officer said.

Once the plant becomes operational, Chhattisgarh State Power Generation Company Ltd's (CSPGCL) generation capacity would increase to 4,300 MW, he said.

The proposed plant, which will have two units of 660 MW each, will be based on super critical technology. It will not only ensure regular availability of electricity, but also create employment opportunities, he added.

Managing Director of CSPGCL N K Bizora said in a statement that the plant would be set up using state-of-the-art technology for which the land is available in Korba West.

The work for getting necessary approvals, coal and water allocation along with a Detailed Project Report (DPR) would be completed at an accelerated pace so that rise in power demand by 2030-31 can be met through the new unit, he said. PTI TKP RSY RSY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)