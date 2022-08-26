Left Menu

Polish PM says he will discuss CO2 price freeze during visit to France

European CO2 allowances for December 2022 expiry closed at 88.50 euros a tonne. Morawiecki also said Poland was working on a package of support for energy intensive companies to mitigate the effect of soaring energy prices on its industry. Danish brewery Carlsberg's Polish subsidiary said it might have to cut or halt beer production due to a lack of carbon dioxide..

Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 26-08-2022 00:45 IST | Created: 26-08-2022 00:40 IST
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter (@MorawieckiM)
  • Country:
  • Poland

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki will propose freezing the price of the European Union's carbon emissions permits during his visit to France next week.

"The war in Ukraine is destabilising Europe, I want to propose to President Macron to bring the price of carbon emissions to 25-30 euros per tonne, an acceptable level," Morawiecki told public television late on Thursday. European CO2 allowances for December 2022 expiry closed at 88.50 euros a tonne.

Morawiecki also said Poland was working on a package of support for energy intensive companies to mitigate the effect of soaring energy prices on its industry. Poland's biggest chemicals firm Grupa Azoty said on Monday it was cutting output of some products due to soaring gas prices. PKN Orlen's chemicals subsidiary Anwil also temporary halted production of nitrogen fertiliser.

Chemical makers produce CO2 as a byproduct that is used in various parts of the food industry. Danish brewery Carlsberg's Polish subsidiary said it might have to cut or halt beer production due to a lack of carbon dioxide..

