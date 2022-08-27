Left Menu

Nigeria releases $265 mln for outstanding airline ticket sales

The International Air Transport Association said that by July Nigeria had blocked airlines from repatriating some $464 million in revenue.

Reuters | Abuja | Updated: 27-08-2022 00:42 IST | Created: 27-08-2022 00:41 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Nigeria's Central Bank released $265 million to airlines to settle outstanding ticket sales, it said in a statement on Friday.

Airlines have said they have millions trapped in Africa's most populous nation due to an inability to access the foreign exchange repatriate funds. Dubai's Emirates has said it will suspend its service to Nigeria from next month, and other carriers have reportedly cut back their capacity to the country due the difficulties in repatriating funds.

Nigeria, which gets 90% of its foreign exchange from oil, has struggled with a lack of foreign currency due in part to rampant pipeline theft that has cut oil exports by nearly half a million barrels per day to around 1.4 million barrels per day (bpd). The International Air Transport Association said that by July Nigeria had blocked airlines from repatriating some $464 million in revenue. (Reporting By Camillus Eboh; writing by Libby George; editing by Jonathan Oatis and Sandra Maler)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

