Rajasthan Cabinet approves formation of audit authority to assess performance of depts

The Rajasthan Cabinet on Saturday cleared a proposal to form an audit authority that will assess the performance of government departments and agencies implementing welfare schemes. According to a release, the Cabinet approved the formation of the Rajasthan Social and Performance Audit Authority to ensure transparency, public participation and quality services.The performance of government departments and agencies implementing schemesprogrammes will be assessed.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 27-08-2022 22:22 IST | Created: 27-08-2022 22:16 IST
The Rajasthan Cabinet on Saturday cleared a proposal to form an audit authority that will assess the performance of government departments and agencies implementing welfare schemes. The Cabinet also gave approval to the Rajasthan Handicrafts Policy-2022 besides the new rules for appointment of dependents of martyrs. According to a release, the Cabinet approved the formation of the Rajasthan Social and Performance Audit Authority to ensure transparency, public participation and quality services.

''The performance of government departments and agencies implementing schemes/programmes will be assessed. Benefits of schemes will reach beneficiaries more easily, conveniently and in a time-bound manner,'' the release said.

Doctors, engineers, architects, economists, professors, information technology specialists and other experts will be part of the authority. The new handicrafts policy will help uplift the condition of artisans, the release said. ''By empowering them, participation in the development of the state will be ensured and new employment opportunities will increase,'' the release said. The policy aims at brand building, assistance for e-marketing, social security, loan facility, scholarship, assistance for participation in fairs and the expansion of infrastructure. The Cabinet also approved running the Palace on Wheels train under the operation and maintenance model to provide more facilities to tourists.

