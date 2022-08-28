Left Menu

Punjab approves Rs 25,237-cr action plan to improve quality, reliability of power supply to consumers

The Punjab government has approved an action plan of Rs 25,237 crore to improve the quality and reliability of power supply to consumers, an official statement said. With the execution of all these works, besides loss reduction, reliability and quality of power supply in the state shall further be improved which will benefit more than one crore electricity consumers in Punjab, he said.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 28-08-2022 14:00 IST | Created: 28-08-2022 13:52 IST
The Punjab government has approved an action plan of Rs 25,237 crore to improve the quality and reliability of power supply to consumers, an official statement said. The reform-based and result-linked Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS) is an ambitious flagship scheme aimed at improving the operational efficiencies and financial sustainability of the distribution companies through a robust and sustainable distribution network, Power Minister Harbhajan Singh was quoted as saying in the statement. He said under this scheme, various infrastructure works like commissioning of 94 new 66 KV substations and installation and augmentation of 89 and 382 66/ 11 KV power transformers, respectively, shall be carried out. Besides, 2,015 circuit kilometers of 66 KV transmission lines shall be erected under this scheme for system strengthening and its modernization, along with the installation of 23,687 11 KV distribution transformers and the erection of 15,859 circuit kilometers of high-tension/low-tension power lines. Similarly, for loss reduction, 600 circuit kilometers of 66 KV lines/underground cables shall be laid along with the installation of 2,83,349 new distribution transformers under High Voltage Distribution System (HVDS) and erection of 1,10,117 circuit kilometers of HT/LT lines shall be done, as per the statement issued on Saturday. With the execution of all these works, besides loss reduction, reliability and quality of power supply in the state shall further be improved which will benefit more than one crore electricity consumers in Punjab, he said. Out of the total project amount of Rs 25,237 crore, grant of Rs 11,632 crore will be provided by the central government as gross budgetary support.

