Government, private clubs promote volleyball in Jammu and Kashmir

The government and private clubs are promoting volleyball in Jammu and Kashmir for engaging the youth in positive activities. Volleyball is one of the most famous international sports, and it is also very popular in the country. Because of this, many energetic players in the valley have also started showing interest in Volleyball.

Private sports clubs have also come ahead and are doing tremendous work to promote the game. For the last few years, Jammu and Kashmir Sports Council and Jammu and Kashmir Youth Sports and Service, are facilitating the sports culture amongst the youth. These days, both government and sports clubs are organizing a number of volleyball tournaments.

Ahsan Ali Beigh, the Organizer and Founder of the Hussaini Sports Club, talked about the value of sports and said how it is helping the youth in the right direction. "All kinds of sports activities are beneficial for the body. It helps people, especially the youth in maintaining physical fitness. It also helps keep the youth from illegal activities and drug addiction," Beigh said.

A good number of players are participating in these tournaments with high spirits. "We have come here to showcase our talent so that we can get the right platform to make our bright career in sports," one of the budding volleyball players said

The budding players also said that betterment in infrastructure and facilities is also needed for promoting sports. "For the betterment of any sports, the government should also improve the basic infrastructure and provide more facilities for the sport. It will help the young players to come and showcase their talent and make their future in the sport," another budding volleyball player said. (ANI)

