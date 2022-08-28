Union Min Balyan pays tribute to youths whose killing led to Muzaffarnagar riots in 2013

Union Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Sanjeev Kumar Balyan on Sunday paid tributes to two youths whose killing led to the Muzaffarnagar riots in 2013.

Some local BJP leaders also joined the union minister at Malikpura village here to pay their respects to the deceased on their 6th death anniversary.

A condolence meeting was also held in the district in which Balyan, BJP MLA Vikram Saini, and chairman of district panchayat Virpal Nirval performed a 'hawan' for the deceased. Sachin, Gaurav and Shahnawaz were killed in Kawal village after a quarrel on August 28, 2013, which triggered the Muzaffarnagar communal riots.

More than 60 people were killed and more than 40,000 were displaced in Muzaffarnagar district and adjoining areas.

