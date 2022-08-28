Left Menu

Union Min Balyan pays tribute to youths whose killing led to Muzaffarnagar riots in 2013

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 28-08-2022 18:28 IST | Created: 28-08-2022 18:26 IST
Union Min Balyan pays tribute to youths whose killing led to Muzaffarnagar riots in 2013
MoS for Animal Husbandry, Dairy and fisheries Sanjeev Balyan Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Sanjeev Kumar Balyan on Sunday paid tributes to two youths whose killing led to the Muzaffarnagar riots in 2013.

Some local BJP leaders also joined the union minister at Malikpura village here to pay their respects to the deceased on their 6th death anniversary.

A condolence meeting was also held in the district in which Balyan, BJP MLA Vikram Saini, and chairman of district panchayat Virpal Nirval performed a 'hawan' for the deceased. Sachin, Gaurav and Shahnawaz were killed in Kawal village after a quarrel on August 28, 2013, which triggered the Muzaffarnagar communal riots.

More than 60 people were killed and more than 40,000 were displaced in Muzaffarnagar district and adjoining areas.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
12-year-old girl abducted, raped by six men in UP

12-year-old girl abducted, raped by six men in UP

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Britain approves Novavax COVID shot for 12-17 year-olds; Moderna sues Pfizer/BioNTech for patent infringement over COVID vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: Britain approves Novavax COVID shot for 12-17 year-olds...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: NASA poised for historic Artemis I lunar launch from Florida; Musk's SpaceX and T-Mobile plan to connect mobile phones to satellites, boost cell coverage and more

Science News Roundup: NASA poised for historic Artemis I lunar launch from F...

 Global
4
Preparations underway for NASA’s Boeing Crew Flight Test; targeting early February 2023 launch

Preparations underway for NASA’s Boeing Crew Flight Test; targeting early Fe...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022