IAEA mission to visit Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant this week
Reuters | Updated: 29-08-2022 10:41 IST | Created: 29-08-2022 10:35 IST
An International Atomic Energy Agency mission will visit the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine this week, agency chief Rafael Grossi said on Twitter on Monday.
"We must protect the safety and security of Ukraine's and Europe's biggest nuclear facility," he wrote, adding that he would lead the mission.
