Kremlin calls for pressure on Ukraine over Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant
The Kremlin on Monday called on the international community to pressure Ukraine to reduce military tension at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, accusing Kyiv of putting the whole of Europe at danger ahead of a visit by the United Nations nuclear watchdog
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov also said Moscow was not talking about the possibility of a demilitarised zone at the plant - something the United States has urged it to implement.
Both Russia and Ukraine have denied shelling the Zaporizhzhia plant in recent weeks, while each accusing the other of doing so.
