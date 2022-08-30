Bihar cabinet approves 100 pc increase in fine quality sand price

The Bihar cabinet on Tuesday approved a 100 percent hike in the price of fine quality sand from Rs 75 to Rs 150 per cubic meter.

The decision was taken during a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

''A decision was taken to increase the price of fine quality sand excavated from Son, Kiul, Falgu, Chanan, and Mortar rivers to Rs 150 per cubic meter from Rs 75. This hike will increase revenue,'' Additional Chief Secretary (Cabinet Secretariat), S Siddharth told reporters after the meeting.

The cabinet also approved the allocation of Rs 9,400 crore for the state Education Department.

''There was a shortfall of Rs 9,400 crore of central funds for the department under the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan. Hence, the state government decided to allocate the funds from its share,'' he added.

