Left Menu

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens higher as tech stocks rebound, oil drops

Reuters | Updated: 31-08-2022 19:03 IST | Created: 31-08-2022 19:03 IST
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens higher as tech stocks rebound, oil drops

U.S. stock indexes opened higher on Wednesday as technology and growth stocks rebounded, while weaker-than-expected private payrolls data and a slide in oil prices helped ease some worries about inflation.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 36.28 points, or 0.11%, at the open to 31,827.15.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 14.51 points, or 0.36%, at 4,000.67, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 89.42 points, or 0.75%, to 11,972.56 at the opening bell.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
EU's von der Leyen rebuffs Polish call to suspend carbon market

EU's von der Leyen rebuffs Polish call to suspend carbon market

 Denmark
2
Plumber rapes woman, case registered

Plumber rapes woman, case registered

 India
3
OnePlus 10T gets August 2022 security patch

OnePlus 10T gets August 2022 security patch

 India
4
New initiative to cut injuries among garment workers launched by ILO's Vision Zero Fund and Nike

New initiative to cut injuries among garment workers launched by ILO's Visio...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022