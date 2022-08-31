Left Menu

India's first virtual school was launched by Centre, not Delhi govt, confirms NIOS

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) on Wednesday said that the first virtual school in the country was launched last year by the Centre and not by the Delhi government.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-08-2022 21:54 IST | Created: 31-08-2022 21:54 IST
India's first virtual school was launched by Centre, not Delhi govt, confirms NIOS
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) on Wednesday said that the first virtual school in the country was launched last year by the Centre and not by the Delhi government. With reference to certain media reports regarding the claims of India's first virtual school being launched today, NOIS said in a statement, "It is informed that the first virtual school of the country was already launched by Union Education Minister in August last year."

The statement by NIOS came after the launch of the Delhi Virtual Model School where Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal claimed that it was India's first such platform. "At present, there are more than 7,000 study centres affiliated with NIOS which are dedicatedly providing academic support and more than 1,500 study centres providing support in skill-based vocational courses to the learners of NIOS Virtual Open School. Live interactive classes shall be conducted by these study centres accredited by NIOS," the statement by NIOS further read.

"In the very first session of NIOS Virtual Open School in the academic year 2021, 2.18 lakh assignments/TMAs were uploaded by the learners under the ambit of Virtual Open School," the open school added. The NIOS, formerly known as National Open School (NOS) was established in November 1989 as an autonomous organisation in pursuance of the National Policy on Education 1986 by the Ministry of Education (MOE), Government of India. NIOS is providing a number of Vocational, Life Enrichment and community-oriented courses besides General and Academic Courses at the Secondary and Senior Secondary levels. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
EU's von der Leyen rebuffs Polish call to suspend carbon market

EU's von der Leyen rebuffs Polish call to suspend carbon market

 Denmark
2
Plumber rapes woman, case registered

Plumber rapes woman, case registered

 India
3
OnePlus 10T gets August 2022 security patch

OnePlus 10T gets August 2022 security patch

 India
4
New initiative to cut injuries among garment workers launched by ILO's Vision Zero Fund and Nike

New initiative to cut injuries among garment workers launched by ILO's Visio...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022