Left Menu

Oman's Muscat, other areas hit by power blackout

It later said power was restored in some areas of the sultanate where temperatures reached a high of 36 degrees Celsius (96.8°F) in Muscat on Monday. Oman's state energy company OQ said the power outage had led to increase flaring at the Mina Al Fahal and Sohar industrial complexes. Oman Airports said the electricity outage was expected to impact operators at Muscat International Airport.

Reuters | Updated: 05-09-2022 18:32 IST | Created: 05-09-2022 18:22 IST
Oman's Muscat, other areas hit by power blackout
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Oman

Oman's capital Muscat was hit by a power blackout on Monday, among other provinces in the Gulf Arab nation, impacting energy, telecommunications and aviation sectors.

Authorities have yet to give a reason for the outage which the public services authority reported at 15:13 local time, saying the electricity network would be restored within four hours. It later said power was restored in some areas of the sultanate where temperatures reached a high of 36 degrees Celsius (96.8°F) in Muscat on Monday.

Oman's state energy company OQ said the power outage had led to increase flaring at the Mina Al Fahal and Sohar industrial complexes. Oman Airports said the electricity outage was expected to impact operators at Muscat International Airport. The telecommunications regulator said services had been affected.

The sultanate, which neighbours Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Yemen, has a population of about 5.2 million, according to the World Bank.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
6.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Sierra Leone

6.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Sierra Leone

 Sierra Leone
2
Study reveals a link between disrupted enzymes and intellectual disability

Study reveals a link between disrupted enzymes and intellectual disability

 United States
3
Girls in Gujarat school performs Mizoram's traditional Cheraw dance

Girls in Gujarat school performs Mizoram's traditional Cheraw dance

 India
4
Health News Roundup: WHO monitoring cases of pneumonia of unknown origin in Argentina; Bayer to pay $40 million to resolve U.S. whistleblower claims over three drugs and more

Health News Roundup: WHO monitoring cases of pneumonia of unknown origin in ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022