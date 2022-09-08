Left Menu

Security increased outside DAV Amritsar after principal receives hoax bomb threat

The security has been tightened outside the DAV Public school in Amritsar, after the hoax bomb and firing threat was received by the school principal on Thursday.

ANI | Amritsar (Punjab) | Updated: 08-09-2022 15:32 IST | Created: 08-09-2022 15:32 IST
Security increased outside DAV Amritsar after principal receives hoax bomb threat
Amritsar DCP (Detective) MS Bhullar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The security has been tightened outside the DAV Public school in Amritsar, after the hoax bomb and firing threat was received by the school principal on Thursday. Amritsar DCP (Detective) MS Bhullar told ANI that the security has been increased after the complaint was received regarding the threat.

"Security has been tightened outside Amritsar's DAV Public School after the firing and bomb threats were received by the DAV Principal via Instagram on September 8. The DSP also visited and covered the area after the complaint," MS Bhullar said. A hoax message was sent to the school principal, threatening of bomb and firing an attack at the school. The police said that it was sent from a fake Instagram ID using Google Translate to write the text in English and Urdu.

The police also said that it was done by three students from the school only. Their parents have been called and informed about the incident. "The message turned out to be a hoax. It seems it was done from a fake Instagram ID made by 3 students of the school. They used Google Translate to write the text in English & Urdu. The parents were called and informed of the same. We will take action as per the Principal's request," DCP Bhullar further said. (ANI)

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

