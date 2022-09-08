Left Menu

Denmark plans $13 bln in guarantees to energy companies -Finans

The Danish business ministry declined to comment. The government has scheduled a news conference concerning energy security at 1200 GMT. ($1 = 7.4381 Danish crowns)

Reuters | Updated: 08-09-2022 16:06 IST | Created: 08-09-2022 16:02 IST
Denmark plans $13 bln in guarantees to energy companies -Finans
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Denmark

Denmark plans to provide 100 billion Danish crowns ($13.4 billion) in guarantees to energy firms challenged by soaring energy prices, online business media Finans reported on Thursday, quoting a government draft proposal.

The government has obtained broad parliamentary support for the proposal, which is expected to be presented later on Thursday, Finans said, citing unnamed sources. The Danish business ministry declined to comment.

The government has scheduled a news conference concerning energy security at 1200 GMT. Finland and Sweden on Sunday announced plans to offer billions of dollars in liquidity guarantees to power companies in their countries in response to Europe's deepening energy crisis. ($1 = 7.4381 Danish crowns)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Have you ever seen a rainbow cloud? This rare phenomenon stuns people in China

Have you ever seen a rainbow cloud? This rare phenomenon stuns people in Chi...

 Global
2
Soccer-Results unlikely to be reason for Tuchel's exit

Soccer-Results unlikely to be reason for Tuchel's exit

 Global
3
Egypt detects its first monkeypox case - health ministry

Egypt detects its first monkeypox case - health ministry

 Egypt
4
Rising energy prices threaten backbone of German industry - survey

Rising energy prices threaten backbone of German industry - survey

 Germany

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022