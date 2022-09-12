Left Menu

Commodities lift UK's FTSE 100; GDP data shows signs of strain

UK's FTSE 100 ticked higher on Monday, tracking a bounce in global markets, but data showing the British economy grew less than expected in July kept gains in check. Mining stocks gained 1.9%, tracking firm metal prices on supply risks in China and a weaker dollar that made the greenback-priced metals cheaper for holders of other currencies. Energy stocks climbed 0.8%.

UK's FTSE 100 ticked higher on Monday, tracking a bounce in global markets, but data showing the British economy grew less than expected in July kept gains in check. The blue-chip FTSE 100 index added 0.5% at 7:07 GMT, as the commodity heavy gauge got a boost from energy and mining stocks. Europe's STOXX 600 climbed 0.2%, with investors looking ahead to a key U.S. inflation data.

Data showed Britain's economy grew less than expected in July, with a fall in power production possibly reflecting the sharp climb in energy tariffs and the construction sector also hit by a leap in inflation. Mining stocks gained 1.9%, tracking firm metal prices on supply risks in China and a weaker dollar that made the greenback-priced metals cheaper for holders of other currencies.

Energy stocks climbed 0.8%. The mid-cap FTSE 250 ticked 0.2% higher.

Betting group Entain Plc slid 1.3% after Australia's financial crimes regulator said it would be investigating the firm's compliance with the country's anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing laws. Cineworld Plc climbed 6.7% after a U.S. bankruptcy court had granted it access to up to $785 million of an about $1.94 billion financial aid it had secured from existing lenders.

