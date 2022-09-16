Left Menu

Netherlands tenders seek millions of barrels of diesel

The Netherlands is buying millions of barrels of non-Russian diesel as it seeks to safeguard winter energy supplies. Two tenders were posted by the Netherlands Petroleum Stockpiling Agency this week seeking 2.8 million barrels of EN-590 Dutch Winter Grade diesel. They are to be delivered to storage facilities in Amsterdam by the end of the year.

Reuters | Amsterdam | Updated: 16-09-2022 18:03 IST | Created: 16-09-2022 17:37 IST
Netherlands tenders seek millions of barrels of diesel
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Guyana

The Netherlands is buying millions of barrels of non-Russian diesel as it seeks to safeguard winter energy supplies. Two tenders were posted by the Netherlands Petroleum Stockpiling Agency this week seeking 2.8 million barrels of EN-590 Dutch Winter Grade diesel.

They are to be delivered to storage facilities in Amsterdam by the end of the year. European countries are rushing to replace Russian supplies of oil and natural gas in the wake of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Google doodle celebrates El Salvador Independence Day 2022

Google doodle celebrates El Salvador Independence Day 2022

 El Salvador
2
OxygenOS 13 Closed Beta Test starts for OnePlus 10T in India

OxygenOS 13 Closed Beta Test starts for OnePlus 10T in India

 India
3
Google doodle celebrates Costa Rica Independence Day 2022

Google doodle celebrates Costa Rica Independence Day 2022

 Costa Rica
4
Health News Roundup: Singapore grants interim approval for Moderna's bivalent COVID-19 booster vaccine; Africa CDC head: COVID still a threat given low vaccination rates and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore grants interim approval for Moderna's bivalen...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022