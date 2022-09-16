Netherlands tenders seek millions of barrels of diesel
The Netherlands is buying millions of barrels of non-Russian diesel as it seeks to safeguard winter energy supplies. Two tenders were posted by the Netherlands Petroleum Stockpiling Agency this week seeking 2.8 million barrels of EN-590 Dutch Winter Grade diesel. They are to be delivered to storage facilities in Amsterdam by the end of the year.
The Netherlands is buying millions of barrels of non-Russian diesel as it seeks to safeguard winter energy supplies. Two tenders were posted by the Netherlands Petroleum Stockpiling Agency this week seeking 2.8 million barrels of EN-590 Dutch Winter Grade diesel.
They are to be delivered to storage facilities in Amsterdam by the end of the year. European countries are rushing to replace Russian supplies of oil and natural gas in the wake of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.
