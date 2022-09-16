Left Menu

Petrobras' CEO diagnosed with cancer -local media

The executive has started treatment to fight a head and neck carcinoma, according to the reports, citing a Petrobras internal statement. Petrobras said in a note to Reuters on Friday that Andrade is starting a health treatment, but he continues to work normally. Andrade, a former economy ministry official, took the reins at Petrobras in June, after his predecessor, Jose Mauro Coelho, resigned amid controversy over the company's fuel pricing policy.

Petrobras' CEO diagnosed with cancer -local media

Brazilian oil company Petrobras' Chief Executive Caio Paes de Andrade has been diagnosed with cancer, local media reported. The executive has started treatment to fight a head and neck carcinoma, according to the reports, citing a Petrobras internal statement.

Petrobras said in a note to Reuters on Friday that Andrade is starting a health treatment, but he continues to work normally. It declined to provide further details, citing his privacy. Andrade, a former economy ministry official, took the reins at Petrobras in June, after his predecessor, Jose Mauro Coelho, resigned amid controversy over the company's fuel pricing policy.

