Petrobras' CEO diagnosed with cancer -local media

Brazilian oil company Petrobras' Chief Executive Caio Paes de Andrade has been diagnosed with cancer, local media reported. The executive has started treatment to fight a head and neck carcinoma, according to the reports, citing a Petrobras internal statement.

Petrobras said in a note to Reuters on Friday that Andrade is starting a health treatment, but he continues to work normally. It declined to provide further details, citing his privacy. Andrade, a former economy ministry official, took the reins at Petrobras in June, after his predecessor, Jose Mauro Coelho, resigned amid controversy over the company's fuel pricing policy.

