Mizoram: Three wildlife animal rescued, suspected to be smuggled from Myanmar

Mizoram police on Friday rescued three exotic wildlife species in an operation against illicit smuggling of wildlife species, said the police. The police said that the animals were suspected to be smuggled from Myanmar.

"The police rescued 3 exotic wildlife species at Tuisenphai Checkgate from a vehicle and possession of Vanlalrosiama (25) and C Liankunga (52), hailing from Champhai district. Animals are suspected to be smuggled from Myanmar," the police said. "We will never let our guards down against illicit smuggling of wildlife species as their preservation and protection is one of our top priorities and responsibility," Mizoram police said.

Rescued species include two spider monkeys (female with a baby) and one Indri Lemur.The rescued endangered wild animals and the vehicle were handed over to Customs Preventive Force, Champhai. (ANI)

