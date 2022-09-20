Left Menu

Seven killed in Ukrainian strike on Luhansk region - Russian-installed authorities

A Ukrainian strike on a Russian-controlled village in the Luhansk region of eastern Ukraine killed seven civilians, including three children, on Monday night, Russian-installed officials said on Tuesday. The strike hit Krasnorichenske, in part of Luhansk region held Russian forces, Luhansk's representative to the Joint Centre of Control and Coordination (JCCC) said on Tuesday.

Reuters | Luhansk | Updated: 20-09-2022 13:14 IST | Created: 20-09-2022 13:12 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

A Ukrainian strike on a Russian-controlled village in the Luhansk region of eastern Ukraine killed seven civilians, including three children, on Monday night, Russian-installed officials said on Tuesday.

The strike hit Krasnorichenske, in part of Luhansk region held Russian forces, Luhansk's representative to the Joint Centre of Control and Coordination (JCCC) said on Tuesday. "As a result of artillery shelling by Ukraine's armed forces on the village of Krasnorichenske, seven civilians were killed, including three children (twins, a girl and a boy born in 2021, and a girl born in 2015," the representative said in a statement.

Reuters was unable to verify battlefield reports. The JCCC was set up as part of the failed Minsk Agreement - a deal between Russia and Ukraine designed to mediate and deescalate the conflict between Russian-backed separatists and Ukraine that started after Russia annexed Crimea in 2014.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

