China to release 14,400 tonnes of pork from reserves on Sept 23 - notice
China will release 14,400 tonnes of frozen pork from its state reserves on Sept. 23, according to a notice from the reserves management centre on Wednesday.
Beijing has said it will release pork ahead of the upcoming National Day holidays in October to keep prices of the nation's favourite meat steady during a period of strong demand.
