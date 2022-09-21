Left Menu

Protests erupt after student dies by suicide at private university in Punjab

A first-year student studying at a private university in Punjab's Jalandhar has died by suicide, said the Punjab Police on Wednesday.

ANI | Jalandhar (Punjab) | Updated: 21-09-2022 09:31 IST | Created: 21-09-2022 09:31 IST
Protests erupt after student dies by suicide at private university in Punjab
Visual of the protest by student inside the university campus (Photo:ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A first-year student studying at a private university in Punjab's Jalandhar has died by suicide, said the Punjab Police on Wednesday. The incident took place on September 20 in the evening.

The police have recovered a suicide note from the spot which cited "personal reasons" for the act. "We received info at around 5:30 pm on September 20 that a first-year student of B. Design at Lovely Professional University died by suicide. We reached the spot and recovered a suicide note which cited personal reasons," said the Kapurthala Police.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. The students gathered in large numbers last night inside the university campus to protest over the suicide of the first-year student.

The university issued a statement on the incident which said that it is extending full support to the authorities for further investigation. "LPU fraternity is saddened by the unfortunate incident. The initial investigation by the Police, and the contents of the suicide note point towards personal issues of the deceased. The University is providing full support to the authorities for further investigation," the statement said.

"The University mourns the loss of the student and expresses its condolences to the bereaved family," it added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Super-Earths are bigger, more common and more habitable than Earth itself – and astronomers are discovering more of the billions they think are out there

Super-Earths are bigger, more common and more habitable than Earth itself – ...

 United States
2
Delayed action hearing loss treatment triggers dementia, depression and cognitive disorders

Delayed action hearing loss treatment triggers dementia, depression and cogn...

 India
3
Cricket-New batter on strike even if players cross during catch - ICC

Cricket-New batter on strike even if players cross during catch - ICC

 India
4
Legends League Cricket matches live across US, Australia and Indian Subcontinent

Legends League Cricket matches live across US, Australia and Indian Subconti...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022